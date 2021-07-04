Former French PM Fillon joins Russian oil company board

MOSCOW: Former French prime minister Francois Fillon has been named to the board of Russian state oil company Zarubezhneft, a list published by a website specialising in business information disclosure showed. Zarubezhneft did not respond Friday to a request for comment on the list posted to the e-disclosure.ru website run by the Interfax news agency, which said Fillon had been on the board since June 28.

Fillon, who ran the French government under President Nicolas Sarkozy between 2007 and 2012, is head of Apteras, a consultancy he set up after an ignominious 2017 presidential bid. His campaign was capsized by a fake-jobs scandal, for which a court sentenced him in June 2020 to five years in prison, three suspended. He has already worked with Russian firms through Apteras and was nominated for his role on the Zarubezhneft board by the government in Moscow in June.