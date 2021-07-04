ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Robbers, burglars, thieves strike 50 places in capital last week

Fazal Sher 04 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars, and thieves struck at 50 different places in the capital and made off with cash and valuables worth Rs4,321,000 during the last week. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves also stole or snatched seven cars and 13 motor bikes from various areas of the city worth millions in the same period.

During the period under review, in 13 incidents of burglaries, armed robberies, street crimes, and thefts of various kinds, cash and valuables worth Rs12,515,000 were stolen. Similarly, armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs711,000 in six incidents. Car thieves stole seven cars, bearing registration number (AXL-455) belonging to Haq Nawaz, (MV-668) belonging to Jahan Zeb, (IDL-8146) belonging to Sarfaraz Khan, (ABE-559) belonging to MatiUllah, (RIT-3554) belonging to Rustam Abbas, (YV-356) belonging to Nasruddin, and (ABP-204) belonging to Muhammad Asif.

Similarly, auto thieves also lifted 13 motor bikes bearing registration numbers, (BGM-055) belonging to Muhammad Sheer, (AML-562) from Mansab Ali, APF belonging to Arsalan, (KBL-1307) belonging to Umer Farooq, (RIW-9905) belonging to Rabnawaz, LEFT-3016, (LEY-5132) belonging toSertaj, (LEH-7362) belonging toHaq Nawaz, APF belonging to Asad Rehman, (AKA-1774) belonging to Abdul Qadoos, (LER-7963) belonging to Ibrahim, (BGQ-025) belonging to Umer Yaqub, and another bike (RIO-4037).

During the last week most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Sabzi Mandi, Tarnol, Margalla, Golra, Nilor, Industrial Area, Ramna, Koral, Lohi Bheer, and Sihala police stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

