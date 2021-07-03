Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

ISLAMABAD: Forty percent of the Re-Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) supply system has been restored, whereas, electricity-gas supply situation will improve by Monday, said Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday.

Azhar, while addressing a press conference, said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is not facing any gas shortage.

He admitted that an electricity shortfall was witnessed due to shortage of water in Tarbela Dam, however, power production will be increased within two days.

Azhar said that 100 per cent supply of RLNG would be restored to power and gas sectors by Monday.

He said 40 per cent RLNG has already been restored to the system while its share would reach 70 per cent by Saturday.

He said the process of Dry Docking of the RLNG terminal was started on Wednesday resulting in suspension of gas supply to the power sector for two days. However, 40 per cent regasification of RLNG from the replacement ship has been achieved two days ahead of schedule.

The gas plant of SSGC was on routine maintenance while Tarbela was also on 20-25 per cent capacity due to decreased water inflow in the dams.

He expressed the hope that the inflow would also improve in a few days resulting in further improvement in the power generation system.

The minister said that some elements were politicizing the temporary power disturbance.

He regretted the claim of a former prime minister that the government wanted to clear a way for running furnace oil based plants.

He said furnace-based power plants were used to operate during summer every year.

More furnace power plants were operated during the PML-N tenure, he said.

The share of electricity generated through furnace oil during the PML-N regime was 14 per cent, he added.

The minister said shortage of RLNG was overcome by diverting local gas to the power plants.

Domestic and commercial consumption of electricity witnessed 6.7 per cent and 15 per cent increase respectively, he added.

Azhar said that in the past, the system could only transmit only 16000 MW.

He said distribution and transmission system have been upgraded during the last two years, and adding that the improved system successfully transmitted around 25000MW.

The minister said its capacity would further be enhanced in the next few years.

He said in the next eight years, 26,000MW more generation would be added to the system, resulting in payment of Rs400 billion under the head of capacity payment.

He said priority was only given to power generation as no investment was made in the power transmission system in the past.

The minister said the government has successfully overcome the circular debt crisis.

