PARTLY FACETIOUS: Their mum’s statue

“Princes William and Harry came together to unveil their mum’s statue despite, let me emphasize this, despite their major differences after Harry aired his, shall we say version of the truth, in public.”

“If you are trying to draw some parallels with The Khan not attending the in-camera security briefing with Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari…”

“No I wasn’t, but now that you mention it I actually thought that after the Opposition agreed to let The Khan speak in the assembly with the condition that he refrains from bad mouthing their leadership and he formally invited them to debate the electoral reforms…”

“But during his address he never once looked at the Opposition benches.”

“Hey give some marks for his fortitude in keeping with the deal…”

“OK, but one question: would The Khan, if he was in opposition, have agreed to allow NADRA, a government-controlled entity, to take over the functions that the Election Commission of Pakistan as a constitutional body discharges?”

“Hey don’t forget the Caretakers form the meat in the sandwich between one administration and another.”

“Right, but the key appointments are made before the caretakers come on the scene.”

“The Caretakers can and need I add do fix punctures.”

“You are so bad; but let me assure you that while Some Who Shall Remain Nameless may, I repeat may, have fixed punctures…”

“But an outgoing administration has the wherewithal to hire someone to fix the punctures right! I mean it’s not a very expensive exercise…”

“Speaking of the Pakistan Cricket Board…”

“You are such a Khanzadeh! You get so obviously personal.”

“Right, anyway when I mentioned the Brothers Royal, though Harry is no longer entitled to use HRH, I actually wanted to draw some parallels with Brothers Royal of Pakistan…”

“Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif?”

“Not quite cause Nawaz Sharif is like the Queen and Shehbaz Sharif is…is…”

“Not Charles cause succession is not assured…how about Camilla Parker Bowles?”

“How come?”

“Well, if Charles dies before ascending the throne then Prince William can take away all her titles and…”

“So what about Maryam Nawaz?”

“She is Meghan Markle, by attacking everyone she is making herself irrelevant.”

“But Maryam is of royal blood unlike Meghan.”

“Hmmmmm…good point, but nope I can’t think of any other member of the royal family that is like our Princess Royal.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021