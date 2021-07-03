KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 7.799 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,276. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.828 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.715 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.063 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 968.712 million), Silver (PKR 358.453 million), Natural Gas (PKR 268.987 million), Platinum (PKR 268.971 million), DJ (PKR 162.852 million), SP 500 (PKR 94.812 million) and Copper (PKR 69.308 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.734 million were traded.

