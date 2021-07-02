LESCO transmission system registers worst load-shedding

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) transmission system has registered worst load-shedding over the last 48 hours, especially owing to a shortage in supply against demand for electricity amidst scorching heat.

The urban areas observed load-shedding after every alternate hour while the suburb areas were hit hard where feeders got tripped and transformers were out of order. Citizens in various parts of the city protested against the unannounced load-shedding for long hours, especially during the wee hours.

According to LESCO officials, the system was facing a shortage of about 800 megawatt while total demand is 5000 megawatt. They said a rise in mercury has played vital role in raising demand for electricity. The mercury of the city touched 43 degree centigrade on Thursday. However, dusty winds were on the rise since early morning which converted into windstorms in the evening. But still heat wave kept challenging demand for electricity that led to increasing load on transformers.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Board of Directors has approved a budget of Rs70 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22. There is an increase of Rs12 billion against the corresponding fiscal year. The Company is due to set up new grid stations, procure new transformers, bucket cranes, operational vehicles, meters, wires, electricity polls and other material during the ongoing fiscal year.

It may be noted that the BoD had approved a budget of Rs58 billion for the outgoing year, out of which Rs8 billion got lapsed due to non-utilization during the last fiscal year.

The LESCO spokesman said very hot weather, reduction of water in Tarbela dam and non-availability of gas has caused reduction in power generation. He said these factors have led to an extra pressure on transmission system of the company and the LESCO is compelled to carry out one to two hours load management to deal with the situation.

He said Chief Executive LESCO Ch Muhammad Amin is himself monitoring the transmission system and has allocated dedicated telephone lines to address complaints of consumers. He has appealed consumers to cooperate with LESCO during temporary shortage of power supply.

