ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soy extend rally after USDA acreage surprise

  • USDA pegged US corn, soybean area below market expectations.
  • Acreage estimates fan supply worries as US stocks decline.
  • Wheat edges higher.
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn rose more than 3% on Thursday and soybeans also rallied as lower-than-expected US acreage estimates a day earlier fuelled supply concerns as some crops faced hot, dry weather.

Wheat edged higher as the rally in corn and soybeans offset a higher than anticipated US area projection and supply pressure from the start of winter wheat harvesting.

On Wednesday, corn futures climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692 million acres, below an average trade expectation of 93.787 million.

The agency said soybean plantings totalled 87.555 million acres, compared to analysts' average estimate of 88.955 million.

"The planting report raises supply concerns on longer term," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"But the main focus now is still weather as the corn crop could swing 20-40 million tonnes on that alone."

After rain this month eased worries about crop stress in part of the US Midwest, forecasts for hot weather and limited rain in early July have underscored risks for northern and western growing belts.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 3.3% to $6.07-3/4 a bushel at 1213 GMT.

CBOT November soybeans were up 1.7% to $14.22-1/4 a bushel.

"The USDA has managed to surprise the market once again," Commerzbank said of the corn and soybean area figures.

"Furthermore, the inventory data (...) paint an even tighter picture than had already been anticipated."

In its quarterly stocks report, also released on Wednesday, the USDA said domestic corn and soybean stocks on June 1 were at their lowest in years and slightly below average trade expectations.

CBOT September wheat was up 1.3% at $6.88 a bushel.

Chicago corn futures Soybean export soy oil soyaben Chicago corn prices

Corn, soy extend rally after USDA acreage surprise

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters