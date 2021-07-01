ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says foiled IS attacks in Moscow, south

  • The FSB regularly claims to have intercepted terrorist plots, including by the IS.
AFP Updated 01 Jul 2021

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday it had killed an alleged member of the Islamic State jihadist group and arrested another, accusing them of planning simultaneous attacks in Moscow and the southern region of Astrakhan.

"Acting on the instructions of the leaders of the terrorist structure, two citizens of Russia planned a simultaneous attack on residents of Moscow and the Astrakhan region with the use of firearms and knives in crowded places," Russia's FSB security service said in a statement.

The security service said that the attacker in Astrakhan put up "armed resistance" and was "neutralised with return fire", while the second attacker was detained in the Russian capital. It added that security officers were unharmed.

While inspecting the residences of the attackers, the FSB said it found "automatic firearms and ammunition, an F-1 grenade, as well as religious extremist literature."

The FSB regularly claims to have intercepted terrorist plots, including by the IS.

The security service in December said it had foiled an attack planned by a cell loyal to the IS in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, arresting four people.

In April 2017, IS claimed responsibility for the killing of two traffic policemen in Astrakhan, which lies several hundred kilometres northeast of the volatile North Caucasus region.

Russia Moscow FSB ISIS

Russia says foiled IS attacks in Moscow, south

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

DG ISI to brief Parliamentary Committee on worsening situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters