Inflation reading clocks in at 9.7% in June

Ali Ahmed 01 Jul 2021

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) clocked in at 9.7% on a year-on-year basis in June 2021 compared to 10.9% in the previous month and 8.6% in June 2020, said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This puts average inflation for the entire fiscal year at 8.9%.

The CPI inflation urban increased by 9.7% on a year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.8% in the previous month and 7.6% in June 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in June 2020.

CPI inflation rural increased by 9.7% on a year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.9% in the previous month and 10.0% in June 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.1% in June 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.03% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in June 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 17.6% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.7% a month earlier and an increase of 11.5% in June 2020. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% a month earlier and an increase of 1.4% in June 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 20.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.4% a month earlier and an increase of 0.9% in June 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in corresponding month i.e. June 2020.

