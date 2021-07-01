Markets
Turkey's Treasury says borrowed 1.5b euro in eurobond issue
- The yield to investor on the was 4.50%, while the coupon rate was 4.375%, the Treasury said
01 Jul 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's Treasury said on Thursday that it borrowed 1.5 billion euros in a six-year eurobond issue and received threefold demand from investors.
The yield to investor on the was 4.50%, while the coupon rate was 4.375%, the Treasury said.
The eurobond issue received demand from more than 100 investors, it said, adding that 27% was sold to investors from the United Kingdom, 20% to those from the United States and 19% to those from other European countries, it added.
The Treasury borrowed a total of $7.78 billion this year from international markets with the latest issue, it also said.
PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail
Turkey's Treasury says borrowed 1.5b euro in eurobond issue
NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan
CCoE to take stock of power situation today
IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments
Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs
DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target
Prices of petroleum products raised
Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF
Engro explains its position
Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists
Read more stories
Comments