ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.77%)
ASC 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
DGKC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.76%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.73%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
HUBC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
HUMNL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.46%)
JSCL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.25%)
KAPCO 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.07%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.2%)
POWER 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.96%)
PPL 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.9%)
PRL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.55%)
TRG 165.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.5%)
WTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.29%)
BR100 5,207 Increased By ▲ 58.46 (1.14%)
BR30 27,346 Increased By ▲ 340.94 (1.26%)
KSE100 47,811 Increased By ▲ 455.03 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,151 Increased By ▲ 188.87 (1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Turkey's Treasury says borrowed 1.5b euro in eurobond issue

  • The yield to investor on the was 4.50%, while the coupon rate was 4.375%, the Treasury said
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's Treasury said on Thursday that it borrowed 1.5 billion euros in a six-year eurobond issue and received threefold demand from investors.

The yield to investor on the was 4.50%, while the coupon rate was 4.375%, the Treasury said.

The eurobond issue received demand from more than 100 investors, it said, adding that 27% was sold to investors from the United Kingdom, 20% to those from the United States and 19% to those from other European countries, it added.

The Treasury borrowed a total of $7.78 billion this year from international markets with the latest issue, it also said.

