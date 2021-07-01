Turkey's Treasury says borrowed 1.5b euro in eurobond issue

ISTANBUL: Turkey's Treasury said on Thursday that it borrowed 1.5 billion euros in a six-year eurobond issue and received threefold demand from investors.

The yield to investor on the was 4.50%, while the coupon rate was 4.375%, the Treasury said.

The eurobond issue received demand from more than 100 investors, it said, adding that 27% was sold to investors from the United Kingdom, 20% to those from the United States and 19% to those from other European countries, it added.

The Treasury borrowed a total of $7.78 billion this year from international markets with the latest issue, it also said.