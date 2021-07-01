ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
JSCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.81%)
KAPCO 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.1%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.31%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.38%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.68%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,214 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.28%)
BR30 27,411 Increased By ▲ 406 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,827 Increased By ▲ 471.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,179 Increased By ▲ 217.42 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Federal judge rules Florida social media law likely violates free speech

  • The groups' members include Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a recently-enacted Florida law that was meant to authorize the state to penalize social media companies when they ban political candidates, with the judge saying the law likely violated free speech rights.

US District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law, which was scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

"This order preliminarily enjoins enforcement of the parts of the legislation that are preempted or violate the First Amendment", the judge said in the order filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District Of Florida.

"The plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits of their claim that these statutes violate the First Amendment," Hinkle wrote. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees citizens the right to free speech.

Two tech trade groups had filed a lawsuit against Florida in May over the new law.

The lawsuit said the bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in May was unconstitutional. It was filed by internet lobbying groups NetChoice and Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA).

The groups' members include Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google.

Florida was going to be the first state to regulate how social media companies moderated online speech.

The new law would have made it easier for Florida's attorney general and others in the state to sue the tech companies over claims that platforms have imposed content moderation on users unfairly or inconsistently.

The law was criticized by internet law experts as unconstitutional and as pre-empted by Section 230, a federal law that shields online companies from liability over content posted by users.

Former President Donald Trump, also a Republican, was blocked on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube after the platforms banned or suspended him over risks of further violence following the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by some of his supporters.

The ban added to Republicans' long-standing accusations that online platforms censor content due to anti-conservative bias.

Florida federal judge US District Judge Robert Hinkle Tallahassee social media law

Federal judge rules Florida social media law likely violates free speech

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Prices of petroleum products raised

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters