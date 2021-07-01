IMC launches Toyota Hilux Revo 2021: Overseas Pakistanis can purchase under ‘Roshan Apni Car’ scheme

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) on Wednesday announced the launch of Toyota Hilux Revo 2021, which can be purchased under the government’s “Roshan Apni Car” scheme by overseas Pakistanis through the “Toyota Smart Purchase” online portal. The overseas Pakistani will have the added advantage of preferential vehicle delivery time.

The new Revo V, Revo G AT and Revo G MT variants will be hitting the market with a price tag ranging between Rs 6.54 million and Rs 7.49 million with more robust features, off-road driving capabilities and modern design. The Chief Executive, IM Ali Asghar Jamali said: “Over the years, 4x4 pickup trucks in Pakistan, have garnered popularity and the Revo clearly takes the lead, preferred by both male and female drivers alike, whether for urban driving or off-roading in the deserts of Cholistan.

“Following Toyota’s global philosophy of putting customer first, we focus on advancing our products that cater to the modern world requirement. The new Revo will soon be hitting the roads, sporting the powerful contemporary look, added technology as well as enhanced driving pleasure for our customers.”

