LME official prices
01 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2076.50 2518.50 9225.50 2315.50 18213.00 32918.00 2924.00 2325.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2076.50 2518.50 9225.50 2315.50 18213.00 32918.00 2924.00 2325.00
3-months Buyer 2060.00 2533.00 9252.00 2283.50 18226.00 31161.00 2929.50 2300.00
3-months Seller 2060.00 2533.00 9252.00 2283.50 18226.00 31161.00 2929.50 2300.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27361.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27361.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
