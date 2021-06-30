Markets
TSX opens lower as miners fall, dismal growth data weighs
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.27 points, or 0.12%, at 20,147.75.
30 Jun 2021
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as mining stocks fell, while official data showed the nation's economy likely contracted again in May, following its first decline in a year last month.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.27 points, or 0.12%, at 20,147.75.
