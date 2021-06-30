ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Fed taper talk leads gold towards its worst month since 2016

  • Gold down about 8% so far this month.
  • Platinum eyes worst quarter and month since March 2020.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

Gold prices edged down on Wednesday, on track for their biggest monthly decline since November 2016, as upcoming US jobs data and taper talks from the US Federal Reserve kept investors on the sidelines.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,758.50 per ounce by 1208 GMT, having touched its lowest since April 15 at $1,749.20 on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,759.40.

Bullion prices are down about 8% for the month, weighed down by the Fed's sudden hawkish shift. But they are up 3% for the quarter.

Equity markets remain strong as the economy recovers, and "that's something which potentially will be a drag on gold", as it is considered as safe haven asset, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, adding, bullion could drop towards $1,600 by the end of the year.

Investors are also eyeing the non-farm payrolls on Friday, which if comes out strong, could further pressurise gold, Staunovo added.

The US Labor Department expected to report a gain of 690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Meanwhile a "very optimistic" Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the US central bank may need to start dialling down its massive asset purchase programme as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.5% to $25.86.

"While outperformance is likely, we see limited prospect of a rising silver price in a falling gold market," Morgan Stanley said in a note, adding, it was holding its forecast for silver at a flat $25 to mid-year 2022.

Palladium lost 0.6% to $2,694.29 per ounce, and was set for a second straight month of declines.

Platinum fell 0.7% to $1,059.46 and was set for its biggest monthly and quarterly drop since March 2020.

