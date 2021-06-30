Brent oil may test resistance at $76

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $76 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $76.89-$78.35 range.

The contract managed to stabilize around a support at $73.84 per barrel.

The uptrend thus remains steady within a rising channel. Driven by a wave C, the trend is expected to extend towards $78.35.

Support is at $74.54, a break below which could cause a fall into $73.18-$73.84 range.

On the daily chart, the pullback towards $73.50 may have completed.

The contract may resume its rise towards $77.96.

Based on this projection analysis, key support is at $73.50, a break below which could open the way towards $70.75.

