ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.56%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
AVN 92.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
HASCOL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.66%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
SNGP 48.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.51%)
TRG 167.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.31%)
UNITY 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.45 (0.42%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By ▲ 162.4 (0.61%)
KSE100 47,266 Increased By ▲ 128.59 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,958 Increased By ▲ 48.17 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief urges US to remove Iran sanctions as agreed in 2015

  • Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits in 2019
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to US President Joe Biden's administration to lift or waive all sanctions on Iran as agreed under a 2015 deal aimed at stopping Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

In a report to the UN Security Council, Guterres also urged the United States to "extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects."

The 15-member council will on Tuesday discuss the secretary-general's biannual report on the implementation of a 2015 resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal between Iran, the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China.

Guterres' appeal to Washington comes amid talks to revive the deal - known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - under which Iran accepted curbs on its nuclear programme in return for a lifting of many foreign sanctions against it.

Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits in 2019.

"I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan," said Guterres, who also appealed to Iran to return to full implementation of the deal.

Iran has refined uranium up to a purity of roughly 60%, far above the deal's limit of 3.67% and much closer to the 90% suitable for atom bomb cores, though it maintains that it seeks only civilian nuclear power and could quickly reverse its moves if Washington rescinded sanctions and returned to the 2015 deal.

Guterres said: "I continue to believe that a full restoration of the Plan remains the best way to ensure that the nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains exclusively peaceful."

Antonio Guterres UN Security Council UN Secretary General

UN chief urges US to remove Iran sanctions as agreed in 2015

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation

Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn

Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

Israel opens first embassy in Gulf

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters