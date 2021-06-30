Cotton under the govt spotlight

Monday's meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet deserves praise for it has taken a key decision in relation to the plight of cotton growers by constituting a committee on intervention price of cotton to increase the descending production of cotton.

That agriculture is a potential game changer that can revitalize the entire economy of the country is a fact. Cotton has a very important role to play in this regard. Cotton is a national asset that has been neglected over the years. Successive governments have taken cotton production for granted. Every possible step must be taken to increase cotton production in the country.

Fahmida Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021