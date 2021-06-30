ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US Embassy, TiE Islamabad hold 7th edition of Startup Cup Finale

30 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad, in partnership with US Embassy in Islamabad, concluded the seventh edition of the Startup Cup Finale. Over 500 startups competed in the various stages of the competition, which included coaching and business readiness workshops. From the final 15 startups, the first prize of 10 million rupees goes to Scaryammi, Pakistan's first mothering community application.

The second prize of 750,000 rupees goes to mimAR, a building visualization company offering interactive visualization for the real estate industry. MeraFuture, Islamabad's startup offering artificial intelligence-based career counselling for 9th to 12th grade students takes the third prize of 500,000 rupees.

Regional Winners include: Mobiliti from Lahore, Poulta from Islamabad, Moogle Studio from Peshawar, Kaachi from Karachi, and Edjin Robotics from Quetta. The Startup Cup is a local business model competition designed to increase the quality and quantity of entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This year's event promises to show a unique virtual experience to those attending it.

"Our number-one goal for this competition is to encourage and support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan," said Murtaza Zaidi, President of TiE Islamabad.

"Through this competition, we can help budding entrepreneurs connect with successful businesspersons and prominent members of the startup ecosystem to gain the knowledge and expertise their business requires to prosper," he added.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

US embassy real estate industry Indus Entrepreneurs Murtaza Zaidi

US Embassy, TiE Islamabad hold 7th edition of Startup Cup Finale

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn

Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

Israel opens first embassy in Gulf

After Covid surge, some signs of internal dissent against Modi

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.