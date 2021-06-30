US Embassy, TiE Islamabad hold 7th edition of Startup Cup Finale

ISLAMABAD: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad, in partnership with US Embassy in Islamabad, concluded the seventh edition of the Startup Cup Finale. Over 500 startups competed in the various stages of the competition, which included coaching and business readiness workshops. From the final 15 startups, the first prize of 10 million rupees goes to Scaryammi, Pakistan's first mothering community application.

The second prize of 750,000 rupees goes to mimAR, a building visualization company offering interactive visualization for the real estate industry. MeraFuture, Islamabad's startup offering artificial intelligence-based career counselling for 9th to 12th grade students takes the third prize of 500,000 rupees.

Regional Winners include: Mobiliti from Lahore, Poulta from Islamabad, Moogle Studio from Peshawar, Kaachi from Karachi, and Edjin Robotics from Quetta. The Startup Cup is a local business model competition designed to increase the quality and quantity of entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This year's event promises to show a unique virtual experience to those attending it.

"Our number-one goal for this competition is to encourage and support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan," said Murtaza Zaidi, President of TiE Islamabad.

"Through this competition, we can help budding entrepreneurs connect with successful businesspersons and prominent members of the startup ecosystem to gain the knowledge and expertise their business requires to prosper," he added.-PR

