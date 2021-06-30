THE RUPEE: PKR goes up

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against Euro and SR in open market while going down against AED. In global currency markets, dollar hovered below a two-month high at the time of writing of this report as investors waited on US jobs and US consumer confidence data to gauge when the Fed will hike interest rates.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.70 and 157.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.70 and 158.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling thus reversing yesterday's losses closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.75 and 42.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.80 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.70 Open Offer Rs 158.20 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.70 Offer Rate Rs 157.80 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it appreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the American dollar in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the US dollar did not witness any change in its demand as it firmly closed for buying at Rs 158.00 whereas it lost 10 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 159.30 against the opening rate of Rs 159.40.

Moreover, the national currency showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. The pound's buying and selling rates declined from Monday's closing of Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.80 to Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 158.75 (buying) and Rs 158.85(selling) against last rate of Rs 158.25(buying) and Rs 158.35(selling).

It closed at Rs 158.75 (buying) and Rs 158.85(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021