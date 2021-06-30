ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: PKR goes up

BR Research 30 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against Euro and SR in open market while going down against AED. In global currency markets, dollar hovered below a two-month high at the time of writing of this report as investors waited on US jobs and US consumer confidence data to gauge when the Fed will hike interest rates.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.70 and 157.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.70 and 158.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling thus reversing yesterday's losses closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.75 and 42.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.80 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.70
Open Offer     Rs 158.20
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.70
Offer Rate     Rs 157.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it appreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the American dollar in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the US dollar did not witness any change in its demand as it firmly closed for buying at Rs 158.00 whereas it lost 10 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 159.30 against the opening rate of Rs 159.40.

Moreover, the national currency showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. The pound's buying and selling rates declined from Monday's closing of Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.80 to Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 158.75 (buying) and Rs 158.85(selling) against last rate of Rs 158.25(buying) and Rs 158.35(selling).

It closed at Rs 158.75 (buying) and Rs 158.85(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Euro THE RUPEE USD AED PKR goes up

THE RUPEE: PKR goes up

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn

Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

Israel opens first embassy in Gulf

After Covid surge, some signs of internal dissent against Modi

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.