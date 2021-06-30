KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 157.82 157.67 157.45 157.24 156.85 156.59 156.30 EUR 188.00 187.89 187.75 187.61 187.27 187.06 186.91 GBP 218.80 218.59 218.32 218.04 217.52 217.16 216.84 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021