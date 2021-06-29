World
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study
- Data was reported from blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine in an early-stage trial.
29 Jun 2021
Moderna Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against emerging variants, including the delta variant first identified in India, in a lab study.
Data was reported from blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine in an early-stage trial.
Comments