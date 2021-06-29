ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 10.40 (6.5%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.05%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 65.24 (1.28%)
BR30 27,134 Increased By ▲ 430.74 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,422 Increased By ▲ 419.83 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,081 Increased By ▲ 208.29 (1.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Japanese shares drop as cyclicals drag, virus worries increase

  • Nexon Co Ltd, up 4.28%, rose the most on the Nikkei, followed by NEC gaining 3.69% and Fujitsu up 1.15%
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares slumped on Tuesday, with weaker cyclical stocks outweighing gains in technology names, as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta raised concerns about a recovery in the global economy.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.94% to 28,774.35 by 0208 GMT, while the broader Topix lost 0.90% to 1,948,03.

"Investors are selling Japanese cyclical shares after losses in the Dow and European stocks. Since Japan does not have stocks that are equivalent to GAFA shares, the market is not taking advantage of the Nasdaq's robust finish overnight," said Soichiro Matsumoto, chief investment officer Japan at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs overnight, fuelled by big tech stocks such as Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was dragged down by cyclicals.

"And, there are concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 variant. Prospects of Japan's economic outlook is specially bleak because the country is hosting the Olympics and its impact on the pandemic is unknown."

While Spain and Portugal imposed new restrictions on unvaccinated Britons, 80% of Australians faced tighter curbs due to flare-ups of the virus across the country. In Tokyo, the host of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, two arriving athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. Among other individual sectors and shares, energy and steel indexes led the declines, while precision instruments makers traded higher among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes.

Nexon Co Ltd, up 4.28%, rose the most on the Nikkei, followed by NEC gaining 3.69% and Fujitsu up 1.15%.

Yamaha Motor, down 5.42%, was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, followed by Takashimaya losing 4.75% and Yokohama Rubber down 4.52%.

