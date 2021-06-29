ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 63.14 (1.24%)
BR30 27,119 Increased By ▲ 415.44 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,415 Increased By ▲ 412.99 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,078 Increased By ▲ 205.28 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
China stocks fall as financial, consumer firms weigh; Hong Kong down

  • The retreat came after the blue-chip CSI300 index rose for the fifth straight session on Monday.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Tuesday as investors booked profit after a rally, with financial and consumer firms leading the retreat.

** The CSI300 index fell 1.3% to 5,185.65 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0% to 3,572.27.

** The retreat came after the blue-chip CSI300 index rose for the fifth straight session on Monday.

** The CSI300 financials index declined 1.3%, while the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 2.1%.

** China will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, the central bank said on Monday, as authorities seek to consolidate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

** China's economy has staged a strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chinese exporters racing ahead to fill global demand bolstering the vast industry sector, but the recovery in the consumer end has been weak.

** "The net injection by the PBOC was to smooth liquidity across quarters and the PBOC would probably go back to drain short-term liquidity, while large inflows via the Stock Connect are unsustainable against a backdrop of a stronger dollar," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Yan said it's a bull market for growth stocks driven mainly by loose liquidity, and any signs of change in liquidity conditions could lead to large fluctuations in the market.

** Shares in China's leading battery maker CATL hit an all-time high, after the company extended a battery supply deal with Tesla Inc to 2025.

** According to Refinitiv data, investors via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong sold net 2.6 billion yuan ($402.46 million) worth of A-shares on Tuesday.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 29,043.02, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.0% to 10,754.19.

China stocks fall as financial, consumer firms weigh; Hong Kong down

