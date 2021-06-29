Markets
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ relatively flat
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively flat in early trading.
29 Jun 2021
Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as COVID-19 restrictions cover more of the country and threaten to disrupt economic activity.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 117.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday.
