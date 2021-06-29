ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.11 (1.26%)
BR30 27,120 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 418.09 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,083 Increased By ▲ 209.47 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ relatively flat

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively flat in early trading.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as COVID-19 restrictions cover more of the country and threaten to disrupt economic activity.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 117.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively flat in early trading.

Australian shares S&P/NZX 50 index S&P/ASX 200 index close

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ relatively flat

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters