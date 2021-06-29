ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.66%)
Federer and Serena primed for Wimbledon openers on Super Tuesday

  • Federer says his longevity was not something he planned.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

LONDON: Roger Federer and Serena Williams hope to defy the doubters when they get their Wimbledon campaigns underway on 'Super Tuesday' at the All England Club where a backlog of matches needs to be cleared after the opening day downpours.

Serena, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is still one shy of Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles record of 24.

Williams remains in the top 10 in the world but bowed out early in the French Open and the days of her holding a psychological edge over players appear to have gone.

Eight-time winner Federer, like Williams edging closer to his 40th birthday, had a disappointing second round exit at Halle -- his traditional warm-up for Wimbledon which he has won 10 times.

He starts against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino who has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon three times.

Federer says his longevity was not something he planned.

"Truthfully, I don't think my goal was to play till, whatever, 39 or 40 or more," he said.

"It was maybe more like 35 I was thinking, which was already a high number at the time."

Federer lost an epic final to Novak Djokovic two years ago despite holding two championship points.

Last year he underwent two knee surgeries.

Roger Federer Serena Williams

