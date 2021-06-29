ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.81%)
ASC 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.66%)
ASL 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.85%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.32%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
EPCL 47.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
HASCOL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.39%)
HUBC 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.14%)
KAPCO 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.54%)
PAEL 35.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.89%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.16%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.81%)
SNGP 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.98%)
TRG 168.52 Increased By ▲ 8.52 (5.33%)
UNITY 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.07%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 57.94 (1.14%)
BR30 27,163 Increased By ▲ 459.05 (1.72%)
KSE100 47,358 Increased By ▲ 355.93 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,048 Increased By ▲ 174.62 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More record-smashing heat forecast as Canada, US northwest bake

  • The scorching heat has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

OTTAWA: Schools and Covid-19 vaccination centers closed Monday while community cooling centers opened as western Canada and parts of the western United States baked in an unprecedented heat wave that saw several temperature records broken.

Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high Monday, with a temperature of 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.5 degrees Celsius), just one day after the village set the previous record at 116 degrees.

Temperatures in the large Pacific Northwest US cities of Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington reached levels not seen since record-keeping began in the 1940s: 115 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle, according to the US's National Weather Service.

"It's a desert heat -- very dry and hot," David Phillips, a senior climatologist for Environment Canada, told AFP.

"We are the second coldest country in the world and the snowiest," he said. "We often see cold snaps and blizzards but not often do we talk about hot weather like this."

"Dubai would be cooler than what we're seeing now."

The extreme heat, combined with intense drought, created the perfect conditions for several fires to break out over the weekend, and one blaze on the California-Oregon border had already burned some 600 hectares (1,500 acres) by Monday morning.

Because of climate change, record-setting temperatures are becoming more frequent. Globally, the decade to 2019 was the hottest recorded, and the five hottest years have all occurred within the last five years.

"Normally it's probably like, maybe 60, 70 degrees is a great day -- everybody is outside in shorts and T-shirts -- but this is... ridiculous," one Seattle resident told AFP Sunday, when the mercury hit 104 Fahrenheit. "I feel like I'm in the desert or something."

Amazon opened part of its Seattle headquarters to the public as a cooling-off location Monday, with space available for 1,000 people. Most homes in the city -- usually known for its cool and wet climate -- do not have air conditioning.

Residents in Portland also found refuge in cooling centers set up by local authorities, resting on mattresses and folding chairs. In nearby Eugene, organizers were forced to postpone the final day of the US Olympic track and field trials, moving afternoon events to the evening.

'Prolonged, dangerous and historic'

Across the border in Canada, stores sold out of portable air conditioners and fans, while cities opened emergency cooling centers and outreach workers handed out bottles of water and hats as more than 160 local heat records were set, including in the ski resort town of Whistler.

Several Covid-19 vaccination clinics were canceled and schools announced they would close due to the extreme heat.

Beaches and pools were packed while emergency services, overwhelmed with calls, warned of delays for ambulances.

Several people without cooling at home told AFP they slept overnight in their air conditioned cars or in underground parking garages, some with their pets.

Others shared instructions on how to assemble makeshift chillers using a fan attached to a box filled with bags of ice.

Environment Canada issued alerts for British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, saying the "prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave will persist through this week."

The NWS issued a similar warning, saying Monday the "dangerous," "oppressive" and "unprecedented" heat would stick around in the region until midweek.

"Residents are urged to stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and check on family members/neighbors."

The scorching heat has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region.

This heat dome poses "serious" health concerns, said Phillips, noting the last major heat in Canada left nearly 70 people dead in 2018.

"And it's not just a one-day wonder. It's a seven-day kind of thing," he said, with temperatures forecast to reach 47 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) or higher.

Nick Bond, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington, said the freak weather event was not entirely due to climate change, but was exacerbated by it.

"Climate change is a factor here, but definitely a secondary one," he said.

Canada Portland Oregon vaccination centers Pacific Northwest US cities heat forecast

More record-smashing heat forecast as Canada, US northwest bake

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters