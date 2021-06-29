EU hints at ‘sausage war’ deal with UK in 48 hours

LONDON: A deal is likely in the coming days to resolve the post-Brexit “sausage war” between the UK and EU, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Monday.

London has angered Brussels by threatening to extend a grace period for conducting checks on chilled meat products to Northern Ireland, sparking threats of reprisals.

But temperatures have cooled in recent days, with indications of a compromise, after the UK government submitted a formal request for an extension.

Last week, EU member Ireland said it had stepped in to try to resolve the row amicably — and Sefcovic indicated to Northern Irish lawmakers that progress had been made.

“While I cannot today announce the EU’s formal agreement to the UK government’s request... I remain confident that we can find a solution within the next 48 hours that will address both sides’ needs and concerns,” he added.