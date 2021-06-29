Ukraine wheat, corn prices down

KYIV: Ukrainian wheat export bid prices decreased by $4 a tonne over the past week thanks to improved forecast of wheat output in key producing countries, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

Soft milling wheat with 12.5% protein was traded at $236 to $244 FOB Black Sea while feed wheat, which also lost $4 a tonne stood at $234-$241 FOB.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season. The government has said exports could decline to 45.8 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a weaker harvest.

APK-Inform said 11.5% protein milling wheat bid prices for the 2021 harvest stood at $250-$252 a tonne FOB Black Sea with the delivery in August.

Ukraine has said it can harvest around 30 million tonnes of wheat this year versus 25 million tonnes in 2020.

APK-Inform said corn bid export prices declined by $12 over the past week to $272-$280 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley added $3 to $236-$241 per tonne FOB Black Sea.