IPO files: PABC riding the can mindset

Last week saw Pakistan Aluminium Beverages Cans (PSX: PABC), the only aluminium can-maker in the country, raise Rs4.6 billion through an initial public offering at a price of Rs49 per share, 40 percent above the floor price of Rs35 per share, establishing the bragging rights for reaching the price cap imposed by the regulator. The company sold 26 percent stake to institutional and individual investors at the PSX, making the listing the second largest in the country (after Interloop) in terms of funds raised. Surely, the drinks are on Ashmore, the UK-based private equity fund that sponsored the company’s incorporation in 2017, as it exits PABC with suitable fanfare. The plan was to raise Rs3.3 billion.

The rest of Ashmore’s holdings — which stood at 51 percent — will be sold to other investors (5% at Rs30.8 to Hamida Salim of Liberty Group and 20% at Rs31.85 to Soorty Enterprises) through a private placement agreement. The send-off via IPO is a different approach and had there not been a cap on price by the SECP, Ashmore could have left with more money, going by market sentiments.

With Ashmore’s exit, PABC will expand production capacity of cans from 700 to 950 million units annually having already secured SBP’s generous long-term financing facility at a reduced 3 percent. The success of IPO and Ashmore’s successful divestment is certainly a positive signal for others eyeing Pakistan as a market for rewarding investment.

But is it just excess liquidity that had investors hungry for the company’s IPO or is the horizon for the can manufacturer really that bright?

The company is in a very sweet-spot at the moment — characterised by growing demand in domestic and exporting markets, long-term contracts with huge bottlers, decade-long tax holiday, protectionary import regime and no domestic competition — with few risks endangering its ongoing triumph.

The demand expectations are strongly driven by growth in soft drinks consumption in the country as population and urbanization statistics surge. There is little to celebrate about a country that intends to consume substantially more sugary drinks each year compared to the last, but nevertheless, estimates suggest, the 5-year CAGR is an astonishing 7 percent compared to 2-3 percent global average.

Of the total carbonated drinks consumed in the country, the penetration of aluminium cans is around 3.6 percent, much lower than the global average of 19 percent and expected by the Euromonitor International to reach 5-6 percent by 2025. In an interview with BR Research, the company’s CEO Azam Sakrani (read more here, June 21, 2021) claimed that their financial forecast is based on the assumption that the penetration would remain at 3.6 percent. This market size growth assumption has remained assumption from the time back when bottlers in Pakistan were still importing cans. This indicates that the company’s projections may very well be on the conservative side. These underestimations predict revenue growth at 5-year CAGR of 18.7 percent between 2020-25, and by that measure, net profit growth by 43 percent.

One could question why the company would choose to be conservative in its projections when it should be show-boating; after all, if not during an IPO, then when? But let’s revisit this question later. Even at this rate though, it was a decent proposal for investors.

The company has no direct competition. Compared to peers in the packaging industry, it can certainly hold its own with higher gross profit and net profit margins, given especially that the company started operations barely 3 years ago (see table). Though aluminium is more expensive than PET, compared to EcoPak, PABC’s margins are miles ahead while the cost per can sold for the company has also been declining. However, a fair comparison cannot be made here since peer companies such as Ecopak and Ghani Glass operate in multiple business segments with different demand-supply dynamics.

Prior to PABC, major bottlers used to import aluminium cans from neighbouring countries which was marred by several supply-related snags. As the CEO explains: “importing cans was a tiresome problem for beverage companies that faced numerous supply and logistic bottlenecks such as attaining bank LCs to place orders, high lead times (orders had to be made 3-4 months in advance), high freight costs, shortages during peak demand months such as summers, and having to maintain large inventory volumes (thus, incurring inventory costs) to combat supply fluctuations. These import conditions created significant challenges for bottlers to promote cans in the market”.

Once domestic manufacturing came in, bottlers such as Coca Cola and Pepsi diverted nearly all of their demand toward PABC. As it stands, PABC supplies 83 percent of its can volumes to the two giants. Meanwhile, the competition from imports is dodged with the help of government’s multi-level protections consisting of customs duties, regulatory duties, additional customs duties, and additional sales tax (cumulatively about 40 percent) that makes the landed cost of the imported can hike up by $40-45 per 1000 cans, originally costing $60-65.

The CEO of the company however argues that not only was the local can cheaper by 5 percent compared to the price of a fresh-off-the-boat imported can (not including duties/taxes), it is not feasible for bottlers to rely on imported cans anyway. Aside from the logistical issues, having a can manufacturer close by means bottlers can work intimately with their packaging partner on product design and functionality. Aluminium cans are superior in terms of their adaptability to changing designs and artwork and the proximity of PABC to bottlers only helps sweeten the deal.

The heavy protection from imports and the fact that importing cans may be difficult for beverage companies should pose as low barriers to entry for new investments. But PABC certainly has a leg-up. The company’s factory is located in a Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad where it enjoys a 10-year tax holiday which includes exemption from duties and taxes for the one-time import of capital goods as well as a 10-year waiver on corporate income tax. If PABC were paying the income tax levied on other companies, its current profit margin of 12 percent would come down to 9.6 percent; and its projected margin for 2025 of 31 percent would fall to 22 percent. The tax holiday certainly makes the bottom-line more attractive.

Ashmore also helped the company secure long-term contracts with Pepsi and Coca Cola for which PABC also fulfils quality standard pre-qualifications that they maintain for suppliers. In addition, PABC has a long-term contract with a global provider of Aluminium coils to ensure steady supply of its key raw material.

To diversify its markets, the company has set roots in Afghanistan by signing on with Pepsi and Coca Cola in that country, now catering to 50 percent of the Afghan market’s can volumes. The pre-qualification with the two soft-drink makers will help PABC to explore more markets abroad, particularly regional markets in Central Asian and Bangladesh. The company has also secured a contract with a bottler in the US.

On the consumer side, the management believes that aluminium cans are increasingly chosen by beverage drinkers as they provide a singular experience by maintaining a longer shelf life, greater ability for the aluminium material to preserve carbonation, and higher chilling factor compared to PET bottles. These are considered to be major drivers of demand in the domestic market.

Though the company’s prospectus to the PSX details at length a) the fact that bottlers around the world, specially Pepsi and Coca Cola, are responding to the global environmental challenges posed by increased plastics use by making global commitments to steer away from PET and use the highly recyclable material such as aluminium b) that the use of recycled aluminium is less energy-intensive, requiring only 8 percent of the energy needed to produce a new can (in turn costing less); there is silence on whether the environmental gains are actually achievable in Pakistan.

It makes little sense for the company to mention the high recyclability of aluminium when it has no plans to recycle the said aluminium. There is no proper waste collection in Pakistan so recycling is out of question and even if waste collection were taking place, it wouldn’t necessarily translate to recycling. There are no plans by the company to set up a recycling plant, for instance. Pepsi and Coca Cola’s motivations to increase can penetration are environmentally driven but it is evident that the gains accrued from this supposed green packaging material will not extend to Pakistan any time soon.

According to the management, when it comes to growth, the company is banking on the superior customer experience of a single-use can rather than aluminium’s recyclable quality. And therein lies the rub. PET bottles are cheaper to make for manufacturers and cheaper to buy for consumers while aluminium cans are pricier to make, and more expensive for the consumer. Without the recycling factor, why would bottlers in Pakistan want to move to the expensive can when it does not even fulfill their desired goals? Perhaps, this is the major reason why the company intentionally did not use the projected growth can penetration for its financial estimations — because while there will be growth in cans due to higher beverage consumption, a PET to can transition in Pakistan can’t be a sure thing.