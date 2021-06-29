Zameen.com organizes event for launch of Sitara Icon Tower in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Zameen.com organized an event to inaugurate their most recently on-boarded project, the Sitara Icon Tower.

The senior management of both companies was present on the occasion, including Sitara Heights Director Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Abbasi, Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman Latif Nazar, and Zameen.com’s Regional Sales Head (Central) Muzaffar Majeed.

The building will comprise of 22 stories, with four basements dedicated for parking, and will offer luxury apartments and commercial shops for sale.

It will also have a food court and a swimming pool on the roof. Additionally, the project has been registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad.

While talking to the media during the event, Zameen Senior Director (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan stated that Zameen.com was pleased to launch a new project in such a major city like Faisalabad and that the company was prepared to launch other similar projects in the city — with a focus on providing its residents with a good return on their investment and a peaceful place to live.

He further said that Faisalabad was one of the country’s most prominent cities and that it had a lot of potential for growth, with regards to real estate developments.

Director Sitara Heights Ammar Talat said Faisalabad’s property market was essential to the local real estate industry; especially since the demand for property was quite high and the buyers seemed to take an interest in the latest projects.