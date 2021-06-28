ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed ahead of key economic reports

  • The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent to 4,278.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 14,436.76.
AFP 28 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday ahead of key economic data this week updating the state of the US economic recovery from the coronavirus downturn.

Equities last week received support from progress on President Biden's infrastructure package and a series of appearances from Federal Reserve officials that were seen as reassurances that a major about-face in US monetary policy is not imminent.

On the downside, the Delta variant of Covid-19 is garnering more attention after it prompted new restrictions in Australia.

"The markets remain focused on the timing of global monetary policy tightening but appear to be taking recent signs of inflation in stride," according to a market note from Charles Schwab.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 34,309.48.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent to 4,278.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 14,436.76.

This week's calendar includes reports on consumer confidence and an index of US manufacturers, as well as the June jobs report.

Wall Street stocks S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

US stocks mixed ahead of key economic reports

Hostile intelligence agency involved in Lahore blast, says Punjab CM

Assertions of Afghan side are contrary to facts: FO

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

IMF's new SDR allocation could bolster Pakistan's forex reserves by $2.8 billion: Fitch

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

KSE-100 plummets over 600 points as negative sentiment prevails

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters