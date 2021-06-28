ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
Pakistan

Sindh High Court directs PTA to suspend access to TikTok app

  • App to remain suspended until next hearing on July 8
BR Web Desk 28 Jun 2021

The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the Pakistan Telecommu­nica­tion Authority (PTA) to suspend access to popular video-sharing app TikTok until July 8.

The order was issued on a petition filed by a citizen aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" spread by content on the mobile app.

The court has directed PTA to suspend the app until the next hearing of the case scheduled for July 8.

Earlier, the PTA had directed internet service providers to block access to the app in accordance with orders of the Peshawar High Court, which imposed a temporary ban on a petition filed by several citizens stating that the content shared on the application was in violation of the Constitution, guaranteeing social and moral well-being of citizens.

However, the ban was lifted a few weeks later, with direction to the PTA to take steps to ensure that "immoral content" was not uploaded to the platform.

