Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,925,816 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 181,026,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,743 new deaths and 325,186 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 979 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 739 and Colombia with 664.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,967 deaths from 33,625,039 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 513,474 deaths from 18,420,598 cases, India with 396,730 deaths from 30,279,331 cases, Mexico with 232,564 deaths from 2,505,792 cases, and Peru with 191,899 deaths from 2,048,115 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 582 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,265,383 deaths from 37,113,803 cases, Europe 1,165,834 deaths from 54,318,849 infections, and the United States and Canada 630,194 deaths from 35,038,242 cases.

Asia has reported 572,615 deaths from 39,858,735 cases, the Middle East 149,573 deaths from 9,228,238 cases, Africa 141,093 deaths from 5,415,399 cases, and Oceania 1,124 deaths from 53,523 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.