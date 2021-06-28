Portal launched to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, missions

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi launched on Monday an online portal to connect Pakistan's diaspora and diplomatic missions in Jeddah, Dubai, Barcelona, ​​London, and New York.

The portal, known as the 'PM Portal', is available on Google Play and will be launched on the IOS platform soon.

"I have launched the portal to strengthen the relationship between our overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints and suggestions & look forward to personally engaging with diaspora feedback for more efficient service & progress," Qureshi announced in a Twitter post.

Qureshi further said that he aims to expand the portal to include all missions abroad.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, approximately 8.8 million Pakistani citizens live and work abroad.