Jun 28, 2021
PM says satisfied with RDA performance

APP 28 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressing his satisfaction said that Roshan Digital Account achieved more milestones as the inflows of deposits crossed $1.5 billion mark on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan certificates surpassing $1 billion.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted an index of SBP showing cumulative inflows of deposit in the Roshan Digital Account, terming it good news. He further said that accounts and deposits had set new records since $1 billion inflow was recorded two months ago.

