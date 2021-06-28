PharmEvo vaccinates 90pc of its employees

KARACHI: As the third wave of Covid-19 strikes Pakistan, organisations took measures to vaccinate their workforce to control the spread of virus. Realising the significance of vaccination, PharmEvo, a private pharmaceutical company took steps to educate its employees regarding the importance of vaccination and at the same time invigorate them to get their immunisation done.

"Being a part of the health care community, it's our prime responsibility to get vaccinated and encourage our friends and family to do the same. Lets prioritise our collective safety to beat the pandemic together," the managing Director of PharmEvo Harron Qassim said.

The #IamVaccinated drive started on 2nd June, 2021 which comprised of different fun activities. First 25 employees who got their vaccination code were treated with special breakfast. Employees who got their vaccination done were given special badge claiming #IamVaccinated and company distributed prizes among the ones who won lucky draw on the basis of their vaccination card.

The only motive of initiating the vaccination campaign in company was to create a sense of responsibility people owe to their families and society and also to clear any doubts they held in heart regarding the vaccine which held them back from getting immunised. Owning to the company's awareness and motivational sessions, 90 percent of the entire workforce happily got vaccinated. PharmEvo is actively contributing to build a healthier society.

