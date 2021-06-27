ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Inflows in govt's Roshan Digital Acount cross $1.5 billion: PM

  • Says it is good news for SBP as the scheme achieves more milestones
  • Imran says the accounts and deposits have set new records since the $1-billion event two months ago
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 27 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that inflows in Roshan Digital Accounts have crossed $1.5 billion on Friday.

In a tweet, Imran said: "Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones."

He added, "Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn.

"The accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1-billion event 2 months ago."

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

The Roshan Digital Account initiative was launched in September 2020, and was aimed at facilitating overseas Pakistanis to deposit money in the country's banking services.

Deposits in Roshan Digital Accounts cross $ 800mn mark: SBP

The Roshan Digital Account is for NRPs seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan. Through this account, they will be integrated with Pakistan’s banking and payments system, and would be able to open an account in Pakistan without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate.

This account provided them access to a range of banking services and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

