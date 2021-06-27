Inflows in govt's Roshan Digital Acount cross $1.5 billion: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that inflows in Roshan Digital Accounts have crossed $1.5 billion on Friday.

In a tweet, Imran said: "Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones."

He added, "Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn.

"The accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1-billion event 2 months ago."

The Roshan Digital Account initiative was launched in September 2020, and was aimed at facilitating overseas Pakistanis to deposit money in the country's banking services.

The Roshan Digital Account is for NRPs seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan. Through this account, they will be integrated with Pakistan’s banking and payments system, and would be able to open an account in Pakistan without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate.

This account provided them access to a range of banking services and investment opportunities in Pakistan.