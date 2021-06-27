ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Jun 27, 2021
Fight against drugs: Minister urges public to join hands with ANF

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah, on Saturday, urged the public to join hands with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in the fight against drugs in the country. “Every person should play its due role in the fight against drugs to protect the future of generations from the menace of drug abuse,” Shah said, while addressing a walk organised by the ANF in connection with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said that the government is making serious efforts to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the country. “We are determined to save our country, people and youth from the danger of drugs. A strategy has been chalked out to control the spread of drugs in the society,” he said.

The minister said that the public needs to inform the ANF about the criminals who were involved in selling of drugs. “Drug addicts are not criminals; therefore, the society needs to treat them carefully and provide medical treatment,” he said. Chairman National Standing Committee on Narcotics Control MNA Salahuddin Ayubi, Brigadier Mubashir Hassan Kazmi, Force Commander ANF, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, personnel of the ANF and people from different walks of life including males, females, and students staged stage a walk to create awareness among the masses about drug abuse. The participants of the walk were holding special anti-drug awareness paintings as well as placards inscribed with anti-drug slogans. The ANF also displayed banners, panaflexes at bus stands, roads and traffic signals, and other important public places in the city.

Awareness material e.g. brochures, pamphlets and leaflets carrying special messages about threats linked with drug abuse will also distribute among the general public at public places throughout the country.

