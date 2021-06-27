ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Customs adjudication: FPCCI chief welcomes decision to hear cases in Sukkur

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has welcomed the decision to hear Customs Adjudication cases in Sukkur and businessmen from Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, etc. will not have to travel to Hyderabad for the resolutions of the show-cause notices issued to them by customs officials; and, getting their goods released.

Earlier, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo had taken action on the demand of Aamir Farooqui, Convener, FPCCI's Sindh Regional Committee on Customs Intelligence on the issues being faced by the businessmen in the cities of Interior Sindh and their unnecessarily required travel to Hyderabad to get their Customs Adjudication cases resolved.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo advised Shabbir Mansha Churra, Convener, FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs to raise the issue with the top customs officials immediately and get the voice of businessmen from Interior Sindh heard.

Aamir Farooqui with the backing of Adeel Siddiqui, VP FPCCI and Shabbir Mansha Churra has been successful in getting Sukkur designated for the hearing and subsequent resolutions of the Customs Adjudication cases.

FPCCI's Sindh Regional Committee on Customs Intelligence - under the leadership of Adeel Siddiqui, VP FPCCI met Khalid Jamali, Collector Customs (Adjudication) in Hyderabad; and raised the issue with him diligently, professionally, and in required detail. The delegation also comprised of Akram Ansari and Ahmed Hussain.

The delegation apprised the authority that customs officials cause delays, harassment, and issue unnecessary show-cause notices to the businessmen of Interior Sindh and make them travel all the way to Hyderabad for their resolution.

Khalid Jamali taking prompt action has advised the customs officials to set-up camp office of Customs Adjudication in Sukkur from the very next month of July 2021.

FPCCI's President, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, welcomes the decision and intends to keep its doors open to government officials and tax collection machinery to resolve all the pending issues through a productive and mutually-beneficial dialogue and discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Shabbir Mansha Churra Aamir Farooqui

Customs adjudication: FPCCI chief welcomes decision to hear cases in Sukkur

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.