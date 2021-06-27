Customs adjudication: FPCCI chief welcomes decision to hear cases in Sukkur

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has welcomed the decision to hear Customs Adjudication cases in Sukkur and businessmen from Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, etc. will not have to travel to Hyderabad for the resolutions of the show-cause notices issued to them by customs officials; and, getting their goods released.

Earlier, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo had taken action on the demand of Aamir Farooqui, Convener, FPCCI's Sindh Regional Committee on Customs Intelligence on the issues being faced by the businessmen in the cities of Interior Sindh and their unnecessarily required travel to Hyderabad to get their Customs Adjudication cases resolved.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo advised Shabbir Mansha Churra, Convener, FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs to raise the issue with the top customs officials immediately and get the voice of businessmen from Interior Sindh heard.

Aamir Farooqui with the backing of Adeel Siddiqui, VP FPCCI and Shabbir Mansha Churra has been successful in getting Sukkur designated for the hearing and subsequent resolutions of the Customs Adjudication cases.

FPCCI's Sindh Regional Committee on Customs Intelligence - under the leadership of Adeel Siddiqui, VP FPCCI met Khalid Jamali, Collector Customs (Adjudication) in Hyderabad; and raised the issue with him diligently, professionally, and in required detail. The delegation also comprised of Akram Ansari and Ahmed Hussain.

The delegation apprised the authority that customs officials cause delays, harassment, and issue unnecessary show-cause notices to the businessmen of Interior Sindh and make them travel all the way to Hyderabad for their resolution.

Khalid Jamali taking prompt action has advised the customs officials to set-up camp office of Customs Adjudication in Sukkur from the very next month of July 2021.

FPCCI's President, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, welcomes the decision and intends to keep its doors open to government officials and tax collection machinery to resolve all the pending issues through a productive and mutually-beneficial dialogue and discussion.

