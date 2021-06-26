PCB confident of hosting entire cricket season in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that he is confident of hosting the entire 2021-22 cricket season in Pakistan including the country's T20 league.

In a statement on Saturday, Mani added that it would help the board attract the audience and give players the chance to continue their passion for the sport.

“I remain confident and optimistic that all our cricket in the 2021-22 season in which New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia will also visit Pakistan, will be played in front of our fans," said Mani. "This will surely help the PCB in attracting new audiences, whilst also creating an opportunity for youngsters to continue falling in love with this great sport.”

The chairman also announced to hold the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) entirely in the country, and in front of crowded stadiums.

He said that the fans are the essence and spirit of any sport and no event can be completely successful without them.

“I assure the passionate Pakistan cricket supporters that the next edition of HBL Pakistan Super League in 2022 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people. Planning for next year’s event will start as early as July and by the final quarter of the year.”

The 14 Karachi-leg matches of PSL 6 in February/March were held in the presence of fans, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in front of an empty Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“The presence of the fans was missed by the PCB, players and all commercial partners, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in unusual times and difficult circumstances.”

The change of venue also brought a change of fortune for Multan Sultans, who completed a fairy-tale run when they came back from the fifth position after the Karachi-leg to beat four-time finalists and 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi.

He also congratulated the Multan Sultans for winning their maiden title and congratulated the owners and the team management for supporting PCB during the planning stages of the Abu Dhabi-leg matches.

“I acknowledge they had to make last-minute changes to their sides, which disturbed their combinations and balance but we all knew, clearly understood and accepted the significance and importance of completing the tournament in June.”

“Lastly, through our decisive actions and the successful delivery of HBL PSL 6, we have once again demonstrated that the HBL PSL is PCB’s marquee event and the PCB will not only protect its integrity but will continue to work to enhance its profile and credibility,” he added.