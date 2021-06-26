KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 25, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 959,909,153 603,977,886 27,178,176,254 16,750,600,873 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,711,690,849 (2,646,869,172) (935,178,323) Local Individuals 26,469,046,501 (25,457,600,705) 1,011,445,795 Local Corporates 13,812,689,160 (13,888,956,633) (76,267,472) ===============================================================================

