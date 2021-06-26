Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
26 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 25, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
959,909,153 603,977,886 27,178,176,254 16,750,600,873
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,711,690,849 (2,646,869,172) (935,178,323)
Local Individuals 26,469,046,501 (25,457,600,705) 1,011,445,795
Local Corporates 13,812,689,160 (13,888,956,633) (76,267,472)
===============================================================================
