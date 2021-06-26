Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
26 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (June 25, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 159.78 156.12
GBP 222.66 217.53
EUR 190.81 186.75
JPY 1.4413 1.4083
SAR 42.65 41.58
AED 43.51 42.78
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.