Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (June 25, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 159.78 156.12 GBP 222.66 217.53 EUR 190.81 186.75 JPY 1.4413 1.4083 SAR 42.65 41.58 AED 43.51 42.78 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021