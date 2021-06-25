ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
PCB announces PSL 6 Team of Tournament

  • Mohammad Rizwan leads the side
Syed Ahmed 25 Jun 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team of the tournament for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 with Mohammad Rizwan as its skipper.

The 12-men squad includes three players each from Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, two players each from Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and one from Karachi Kings.

According to PCB, distinguished and highly respected former international cricketers and commentators including David Gower, Pommie Mbangwa, Ramiz Raja and Sana Mir selected PSL 6 team. These include David Gower, Pommie Mbangwa, Ramiz Raja and Sana Mir in a session chaired by Nadeem Khan, Director- High Performance and Chairman of the Event Technical Committee.

Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan was rightly picked as the team captain after he inspired and motivated his side to jump from the fifth position after 14 Karachi-leg matches to the second position following the conclusion of the 30-league matches. Sultans eventually clinched their maiden PSL title after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final on Thursday.

The skipper finished the tournament with 500 runs with four half-centuries from 12 matches at an average of 45.45 and strike-rate of 127.87. He also accounted for 20 batsmen behind the wickets to win the Best wicketkeeper of the PSL 6 award.

Of the 11 players, five players have been selected for the second time in the squad due to contributions as well as the impact of their performances on team results. These include Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz, while only Babar and Shaheen have retained their places from the 2020 side.

Afghanistan’s swashbuckling opener Hazratullah Zazai has been picked to open the innings with Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam, with Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali in the middle-order.

Wahab Riaz will spearhead the bowlers’ pack that also features the likes of Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, while Aussie all-rounder James Faulkner has been picked as the 12th man.

Here is the PSL 6 Team of the Tournament and their performances:

Hazratullah Zazai (5 matches, 212 runs, 42.40 avg, 185.96 strike rate)

Babar Azam (11 matches, 554 runs, 69.25 avg, 132.53 strike rate)

Colin Munro (7 matches, 285 runs, 57 avg, 169.64 strike rate)

Sohaib Maqsood (12 matches, 428 runs, 47.55 avg, 156.77 strike rate)

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper) (12 matches, 500 runs, 45.45 avg, 127.87 strike rate)

Asif Ali (12 matches, 224 runs, 28 avg, 167.16 strike rate)

Wahab Riaz (12 matches, 18 wickets, strike-rate 15.67, eco. 8.97)

Rashid Khan (8 matches, 11 wickets, strike-rate 17.45, eco. 5.46)

Hasan Ali (10 matches, 13 wickets, strike-rate 18.38, eco. 6.75)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (10 matches, 16 wickets, strike-rate 15.00, eco. 7.30)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans) (11 matches, 20 wickets, strike-rate 12.10, eco. 8.42)

James Faulkner (12th man)

Mohammad Rizwan PSL 6 team of the tournament

PCB announces PSL 6 Team of Tournament

