ANL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.53%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.65%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
AVN 96.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.24%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
HASCOL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.11%)
TRG 156.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.04%)
UNITY 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.21%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -21.81 (-0.42%)
BR30 27,194 Decreased By ▼ -38.17 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -133.77 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,197 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Russia reports 20,393 new COVID-19 cases, 601 deaths

  • The government coronavirus task force said 601 people had died
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia reported 20,393 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 7,916 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,409,088.

The government coronavirus task force said 601 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 132,064.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

Russia COVID19 coronavirus task force

Russia reports 20,393 new COVID-19 cases, 601 deaths

