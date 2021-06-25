World
Russia reports 20,393 new COVID-19 cases, 601 deaths
- The government coronavirus task force said 601 people had died
25 Jun 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 20,393 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 7,916 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,409,088.
The government coronavirus task force said 601 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 132,064.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.
MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan
Russia reports 20,393 new COVID-19 cases, 601 deaths
FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today
Tarin explains IMF challenge
Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement
Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination
Sindh Assembly approves provincial budget amid opposition's protest
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Read more stories
Comments