ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Will US justice system be tougher on police after George Floyd case?

  • But since the Chauvin trial, a change seems to be taking root
AFP 25 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: When the police officer who killed George Floyd was found guilty of murder in April, the slain Black man's lawyer hailed the verdict as a "turning point in history," so rare is it for a cop to be found guilty in the United States.

But a handful of police officers have since been indicted -- indicating the justice system may be a little less reluctant to pursue rogue officers.

Although police kill an average of 1,000 people every year, only 110 officers were charged with murder between 2005 and 2015, according to a count by Bowling Green State University.

Only 42 were convicted and, of those, just five were found guilty of murder.

The legal framework is "very deferential" to police officers because it grants them "a great deal of discretion," said Seth Stoughton, a former police officer who became a professor of law at the University of South Carolina.

Agents have the right to kill as long as their use of force is considered "reasonable" in the face of the perceived risk.

In addition, any investigation is often conducted by their own colleagues and according to rules that are "very protective," added Stoughton, who testified at the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer found guilty of murdering Floyd.

And at the judicial level, local prosecutors have "a strong degree of professional reliance" on the police and this can sometimes lead them "to interpret the case in a way that's maybe friendlier to the police than it should be," he said.

'Benefit of the doubt'

But since the Chauvin trial, a change seems to be taking root.

In April, a policewoman in suburban Minneapolis was charged with manslaughter for killing a young Black man during a routine traffic stop.

In May, a Virginia police officer was charged with the murder of a man who was shot dead in his vehicle; three Washington state officers face similar charges for suffocating a Black man who, like Floyd, pleaded "I can't breathe" before he died.

In June, three police officers in Hawaii were charged with murder or complicity in murder for shooting a 16-year-old.

In the courts, too, change is noticeable. An Alabama jury found a police officer guilty of murder for shooting dead a suicidal man three years earlier.

And a federal court sentenced a policeman from St Paul to six years for beating up a Black man in his 50s for no reason.

"My sense is, prosecutors are looking a little harder at some of these incidents than they have previously," said Stoughton.

He said that jurors also may be "a little more willing to disbelieve an officer, maybe a little bit less willing to give the officer the benefit of the doubt."

'Anomaly'

"You have video evidence of heinous acts on behalf of police officers... You have pressure from society and protests, and media coverage."

But the African-American academic said people need to be careful not to see in these few cases evidence of a wider trend towards change, because the vast majority of deaths caused by police are still not prosecuted.

For example, no charges were brought against the police officers who shot dead Andrew Brown Jr in North Carolina on April 21, a case which sparked anger across the country.

Browne Marshall warned that the justice system should not rely on the goodwill of a few prosecutors, but rather should adopt structural reforms to tackle police impunity.

"The corruption is too deep. It's gone on too long," she said.

"The Derek Chauvin case is an anomaly," she said. "How can that be replicated? That's going to be the question. How can we replicate this across the country?"

Former President Barack Obama said as much after praising the Chauvin verdict. "If we're being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial."

United States United natio Derek Chauvin police officers Bowling Green State University Seth Stoughton

Will US justice system be tougher on police after George Floyd case?

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters