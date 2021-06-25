NY cocoa may rise into $2,376-$2,401 range

SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa may rise into a range of $2,376-$2,401, following its failure to break a support at $2,336 per tonne.

The support is provided by the 100% projection level of a downward wave C from $2,505.

This wave may either end around $2,336 or extend far beyond it.

The reaction of the market around this support suggests the completion of this wave.

A break below $2,336 could confirm the extension of the wave C towards $2,296-$2,311 range.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

