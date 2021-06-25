ANL 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.53%)
ASC 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.09%)
ASL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.52%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.19%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
KAPCO 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.39%)
TRG 156.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.86%)
UNITY 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,215 Decreased By ▼ -26.71 (-0.51%)
BR30 27,150 Decreased By ▼ -82.04 (-0.3%)
KSE100 47,848 Decreased By ▼ -114.99 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -76.97 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa may rise into $2,376-$2,401 range

  • This wave may either end around $2,336 or extend far beyond it.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa may rise into a range of $2,376-$2,401, following its failure to break a support at $2,336 per tonne.

The support is provided by the 100% projection level of a downward wave C from $2,505.

This wave may either end around $2,336 or extend far beyond it.

The reaction of the market around this support suggests the completion of this wave.

A break below $2,336 could confirm the extension of the wave C towards $2,296-$2,311 range.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn Coffee Cocoa

NY cocoa may rise into $2,376-$2,401 range

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters