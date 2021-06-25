Markets
Spot gold may fall into $1,734-$1,744 range
- The final wave labelled 5 is travelling towards the target range.
25 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,769 per ounce and fall into a range of $1,734-$1,744.
A five-wave cycle from $1,902.70 looks incomplete. So far, only four waves have unfolded.
The final wave labelled 5 is travelling towards the target range.
Resistance is at $1,797, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,825.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Tarin explains IMF challenge
Spot gold may fall into $1,734-$1,744 range
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed
Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition
28 civilians killed in Afghanistan
RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel
PM briefed about boost in textile sector
Modi discusses IIOJK elections
Read more stories
Comments