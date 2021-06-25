ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.12%)
ASC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.9%)
ASL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.86%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.33%)
TRG 156.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.76%)
UNITY 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.14%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,221 Decreased By ▼ -20.4 (-0.39%)
BR30 27,186 Decreased By ▼ -45.79 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,890 Decreased By ▼ -72.25 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,247 Decreased By ▼ -51.53 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Panasonic sells Tesla stake for $3.6b

  • Panasonic said earlier this year it would buy the shares of US supply-chain software company Blue Yonder that it does not already own, in a $7.1 billion deal.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Panasonic Corp sold its stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc for about 400 billion yen ($3.61 billion) in the year ended March, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday.

The sale comes as the bicycles to hair dryers conglomerate is seeking to reduce its dependence on Tesla and raise cash for investing in growth.

Panasonic's battery business is dominated by Elon Musk's Tesla, but the two firms have had at times a tense relationship with executives trading barbs publicly.

Panasonic bought 1.4 million Tesla shares at $21.15 each in 2010 for about $30 million. That stake was worth $730 million at the end of March 2020. Shares have gained almost seven fold since then and closed up 3.5% at $679.82 apiece on Thursday.

The stake sale will not affect the partnership with Tesla, the Panasonic spokesperson said, but comes as the automaker is moving to diversify its own battery supply chain.

Panasonic said earlier this year it would buy the shares of US supply-chain software company Blue Yonder that it does not already own, in a $7.1 billion deal.

Panasonic shares were up 4.5% on Friday, on track for their biggest daily rise since January.

Elon Musk Tesla Panasonic Corp

Panasonic sells Tesla stake for $3.6b

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters