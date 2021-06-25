ANL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.38%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.65%)
ASL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
AVN 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.36%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
BYCO 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.72%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
HUBC 82.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
KAPCO 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 47.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 89.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
PRL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
TRG 157.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.34%)
UNITY 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.14%)
WTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -17.7 (-0.34%)
BR30 27,226 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-0.02%)
KSE100 47,909 Decreased By ▼ -53.23 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,251 Decreased By ▼ -47.71 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Malaysia's May CPI rises 4.4% y/y, below forecast

  • The increase in May's CPI was driven mainly by higher transport costs, with the sectoral index rising 26% on-year
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose by less than expected in May, expanding 4.4% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the index to increase 4.7% year-on-year, unchanged from April, when it grew at its fastest pace in four years.

The increase in May's CPI was driven mainly by higher transport costs, with the sectoral index rising 26% on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Higher prices were also seen for housing and utilities, household furnishings and maintenance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, the department said.

Malaysia's consumer price index CPI sectoral index

